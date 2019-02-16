







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





15.02.2019 / 20:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Naeher



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Senior Vice President







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 6,719 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration following an interim measurement date and the determination by the compensation committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s board of directors of the level of attainment of certain predefined management objectives under a so-called Synergy Grant Performance Share Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 8, 2017; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-13; UTC-5





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



