DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

2019. február 15., péntek, 20:04








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.02.2019 / 20:03



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Naeher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Vice President



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 6,719 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration following an interim measurement date and the determination by the compensation committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s board of directors of the level of attainment of certain predefined management objectives under a so-called Synergy Grant Performance Share Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 8, 2017; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-13; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



49009  15.02.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum