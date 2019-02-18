DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 15/02/2019, 18:25 CET/CEST - SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SPORTTOTAL AG


Correction of a release from 15/02/2019, 18:25 CET/CEST - SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


18.02.2019 / 10:25


Correction of a publication dated 15.02.2019



1. Details of issuer


SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 15 Feb 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

26133044














Language: English
