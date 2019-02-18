DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback





CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and

Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2

Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 - 9th Interim Announcement



CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback



Koblenz, February 18 2019



In the period from February 11, 2019, up to and including February 15,

2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 46,610 shares of

CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In

the announcement of December 14, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares would commence on December 17, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

February 11, 2019, up to and including February 15, 2019, and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price



(number)

(EUR, excluding ancillary





costs of purchase, rounded





to four places according to





commercial practice)

February 11, 2019

7,600

49.2279

February 12, 2019

13,250

50.0964

February 13, 2019

6,859

50.4628

February 14, 2019

11,700

51.1470

February 15, 2019

7,201

50.9526

In total:

46,610

50.4047



























The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup

Medical SE since December 17, 2018, up to and including February 15, 2019,

within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 270,599

no-par value shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and

para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is

available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.



The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a

bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).



Koblenz, February 18, 2019



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE



