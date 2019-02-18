DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

2019. február 18., hétfő, 12:42





DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Personnel


A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Change on the Supervisory Board


18-Feb-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mr Franz Jürgen Schneider, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, today informed the company that he will shortly resign from office for health reasons with effect from the end of the next Annual General Shareholders" Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2019.


Mr Schneider, founder of the company and its CEO until 2001, has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since June 28, 2001. In these roles, Mr Schneider has been instrumental in turning A.S. Création into Europe"s leading wallpaper manufacturer.

The Supervisory Board and the Managing Board deeply regret Mr Schneider"s departure from the Supervisory Board, as his proven expertise and experience will no longer be available to the company.



The Supervisory Board will immediately begin to look for suitable candidates to work on the company"s Supervisory Board.



Gummersbach, February 18, 2019



A.S. Création Tapeten AG



The Managing Board




Contact:

Maik Krämer

Director of Finance and Controlling

Südstr. 47

D-51645 Gummersbach

Phone +49-2261-542 387

Fax +49-2261-542 304

E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de







18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Phone: +49 22 61 54 2-0
Fax: +49 22 61 54 2-3 04
E-mail: investor@as-creation.de
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5
WKN: A1TNNN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



776943  18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776943&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum