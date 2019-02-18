DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Change on the Supervisory Board
2019. február 18., hétfő, 12:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mr Franz Jürgen Schneider, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, today informed the company that he will shortly resign from office for health reasons with effect from the end of the next Annual General Shareholders" Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2019.
Mr Schneider, founder of the company and its CEO until 2001, has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since June 28, 2001. In these roles, Mr Schneider has been instrumental in turning A.S. Création into Europe"s leading wallpaper manufacturer.
The Supervisory Board and the Managing Board deeply regret Mr Schneider"s departure from the Supervisory Board, as his proven expertise and experience will no longer be available to the company.
The Supervisory Board will immediately begin to look for suitable candidates to work on the company"s Supervisory Board.
Gummersbach, February 18, 2019
A.S. Création Tapeten AG
The Managing Board
Contact:
Maik Krämer
Director of Finance and Controlling
Südstr. 47
D-51645 Gummersbach
Phone +49-2261-542 387
Fax +49-2261-542 304
E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|A.S. Création Tapeten AG
|Südstraße 47
|51645 Gummersbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 22 61 54 2-0
|Fax:
|+49 22 61 54 2-3 04
|E-mail:
|investor@as-creation.de
|Internet:
|http://www.as-creation.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNNN5
|WKN:
|A1TNNN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
776943 18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
