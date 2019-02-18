

Mr Franz Jürgen Schneider, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, today informed the company that he will shortly resign from office for health reasons with effect from the end of the next Annual General Shareholders" Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2019.





Mr Schneider, founder of the company and its CEO until 2001, has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since June 28, 2001. In these roles, Mr Schneider has been instrumental in turning A.S. Création into Europe"s leading wallpaper manufacturer.

The Supervisory Board will immediately begin to look for suitable candidates to work on the company"s Supervisory Board.



Gummersbach, February 18, 2019



A.S. Création Tapeten AG



The Managing Board





Contact:



Maik Krämer



Director of Finance and Controlling



Südstr. 47



D-51645 Gummersbach



Phone +49-2261-542 387



Fax +49-2261-542 304



E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de

