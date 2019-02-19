DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Research Update





PRESS RELEASE of 02/19/2019



Berlin, 19 February 2019 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG February



(ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) today announced that MainFirst Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, has initiated research coverage of MOLOGEN AG. According to the initial assessment, MainFirst recommends the shares of MOLOGEN AG as an "Outperform" with a price target of EUR16.60 per share.

Including MainFirst, MOLOGEN is now covered by three research institutions. Edison Investment Research sees the fair value of the MOLOGEN share at EUR18.20 and First Berlin Equity Research has issued a buy recommendation with a target price of EUR28.90 per share.

"We are very pleased that an internationally renowned institution such as MainFirst has started the research coverage of our Company. This is an important further step in increasing our international presence and visibility in the capital markets," said Dr Ignacio Faus, MOLOGEN"s CEO.

MOLOGEN AG



MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical Company and a pioneer in the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.



The focus of the development work is on the product family of DNA-based TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound lefitolimod and the next-generation molecule family EnanDIM(R).

The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and the data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have been published. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.



MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.

MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

www.mologen.com

