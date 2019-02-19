DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Research coverage by MainFirst starts with "Outperform" recommendation
2019. február 19., kedd, 09:16
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Research Update
PRESS RELEASE N 3 / 2019 of 02/19/2019
Including MainFirst, MOLOGEN is now covered by three research institutions. Edison Investment Research sees the fair value of the MOLOGEN share at EUR18.20 and First Berlin Equity Research has issued a buy recommendation with a target price of EUR28.90 per share.
"We are very pleased that an internationally renowned institution such as MainFirst has started the research coverage of our Company. This is an important further step in increasing our international presence and visibility in the capital markets," said Dr Ignacio Faus, MOLOGEN"s CEO.
MOLOGEN AG
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and the data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have been published. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
777263 19.02.2019
