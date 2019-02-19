DGAP-News: Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million
2019. február 19., kedd, 09:59
DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nanogate: New Major Order Worth Around EUR 50 million
- Delivery of N-Glaze components for high-demand off-road vehicles in the U.S.
- Start of production planned for summer 2020
Göttelborn, February 19, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is strengthening its order base. The new major order for the U.S. site encompasses a cumulative sales volume of around EUR 50 million over a period of about six years.
As part of the multiyear project, the Group will manufacture and enhance plastic components of the highest optical quality at its U.S. site. These are interior design elements that will be used in the next generation of a popular off-road vehicle. Nanogate expects production to begin in the summer of 2020, following the recent start of preparations for the production and enhancement of components and their subsequent assembling at the site in Mansfield, Ohio, USA.
Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Glazing components are increasingly establishing themselves as the standard, in view of their advantages in design and weight. Nanogate has many years of experience in this market. Systems in the N-Glaze division are an important target market alongside our three growth areas of metallization, new mobility and smart surfaces."
Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE SE
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|nanogate@wmp-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9,
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
777287 19.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]