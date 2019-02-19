DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated
EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to
Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article
2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate
beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share
repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of
such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from
February 11, 2019 until and including February 15, 2019 amounts to 120,341
shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:








































DateNumber of SharesAverage PricePurchased Volume

acquired(EUR)(EUR)
11 February 201924,57332.5152798,996.01
12 February 201924,37232.7822798,967.78
13 February 201924,33732.8296798,973.98
14 February 201923,57533.8912798,985.04
15 February 201923,48434.0218798,967.95
Total120,34133.19643,994,890.75














The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN
N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/
share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the
framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19,
2018 until and including February 15, 2019 amounts to 1,013,450 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 19 February 2019

Managing Board

###

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail: ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail: pr@qiagen.com














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
