DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information





19.02.2019 / 10:44





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from

February 11, 2019 until and including February 15, 2019 amounts to 120,341

shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume



acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

11 February 2019

24,573

32.5152

798,996.01

12 February 2019

24,372

32.7822

798,967.78

13 February 2019

24,337

32.8296

798,973.98

14 February 2019

23,575

33.8912

798,985.04

15 February 2019

23,484

34.0218

798,967.95

Total

120,341

33.1964

3,994,890.75

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19,

2018 until and including February 15, 2019 amounts to 1,013,450 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 19 February 2019



Managing Board



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations



John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail: ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail: pr@qiagen.com

