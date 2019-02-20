







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.02.2019 / 15:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Gerhard

Last name(s):

Schmidt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG





b) LEI

529900FKCD84R5KOC106



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007501009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.2200000 EUR





190111.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.2200000 EUR





190111.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-19; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



