Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.02.2019 / 15:44



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG


b) LEI

529900FKCD84R5KOC106 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007501009


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.2200000 EUR 190111.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.2200000 EUR 190111.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
