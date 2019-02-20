DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018

2019. február 19., kedd, 18:52





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018


19-Feb-2019 / 18:52 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018



Luxembourg, February 19, 2019: Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") today announces that after preliminary review, the company is likely to achieve full year revenues of around EUR 1.45bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of around 3.0% in 2018 and will therefore deviate from the earlier announced guidance of revenues of around EUR 1.6bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5.0%.



The revision of the EBITDA guidance is mainly driven by loss of profits due to delayed revenues, provisions for cost overruns in logistics and liquidated damages due to the delays in installations experienced in 2018. The company is working towards recovery of the installations and expects to address the delays within 2019.



1 For additional information on the alternative performance indicator used please refer to our website to our Annual Report 2017, page 40.


 



Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):



Anja Siehler

Senior Manager - Capital Markets

phone: +352 26 00 - 5285

email: anja.siehler@senvion.com






Contact:

Anja Siehler

Tel: +352 26 00 5285

Mobil: +4915221817093

E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com







19-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



777797  19-Feb-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777797&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum