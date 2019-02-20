DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018
2019. február 19., kedd, 18:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018
Luxembourg, February 19, 2019: Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") today announces that after preliminary review, the company is likely to achieve full year revenues of around EUR 1.45bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of around 3.0% in 2018 and will therefore deviate from the earlier announced guidance of revenues of around EUR 1.6bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5.0%.
The revision of the EBITDA guidance is mainly driven by loss of profits due to delayed revenues, provisions for cost overruns in logistics and liquidated damages due to the delays in installations experienced in 2018. The company is working towards recovery of the installations and expects to address the delays within 2019.
1 For additional information on the alternative performance indicator used please refer to our website to our Annual Report 2017, page 40.
Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):
Anja Siehler
Contact:
Anja Siehler
Tel: +352 26 00 5285
Mobil: +4915221817093
E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Senvion S.A.
|46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
|L-1855 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 26 00 5305
|Fax:
|+352 26 00 5301
|E-mail:
|press@senvion.com
|Internet:
|www.senvion.com
|ISIN:
|LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|WKN:
|A2AFKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
777797 19-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]