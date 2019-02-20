DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018





19-Feb-2019 / 18:52 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018

Luxembourg, February 19, 2019: Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") today announces that after preliminary review, the company is likely to achieve full year revenues of around EUR 1.45bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of around 3.0% in 2018 and will therefore deviate from the earlier announced guidance of revenues of around EUR 1.6bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5.0%.

The revision of the EBITDA guidance is mainly driven by loss of profits due to delayed revenues, provisions for cost overruns in logistics and liquidated damages due to the delays in installations experienced in 2018. The company is working towards recovery of the installations and expects to address the delays within 2019.

1 For additional information on the alternative performance indicator used please refer to our website to our Annual Report 2017, page 40.







Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):

Anja Siehler



Senior Manager - Capital Markets



phone: +352 26 00 - 5285



email: anja.siehler@senvion.com

