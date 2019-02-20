DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

2019. február 19., kedd, 22:11








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.02.2019 / 22:10



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peer M.
Last name(s): Schatz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Release of 46,022 Performance Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2013. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 15, 2019: $38.64.
Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 24,542 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs Cancellation of 220,906 Performance Stock Units.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














19.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



45773  19.02.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum