Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.02.2019 / 12:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 06, 2019
German: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
English: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 06, 2019
German: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp
English: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp














Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG

Industriestr. 1-3

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com





 
