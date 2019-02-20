DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports














Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
