DGAP-CMS: Share buyback
2019. február 20., szerda, 15:46
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information
Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) No
The Management Board of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, (the "Company") has
The first and the second share buyback programs were executed in October
The sole purpose of the buyback is the performance of the Company"s
The buyback shall be executed on the basis of section 71 para. 1 no. 2
The buyback will be managed by a credit institution who will decide on the
Information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program will
CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
778257 20.02.2019
