DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for 2018 financial year
2019. február 20., szerda, 16:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Management Board of TAKKT AG today resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Shareholders" Meeting on May 15, 2019, the payment of a special dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the 2018 financial year in addition to the ordinary dividend of EUR 0.55 per share. In total, the dividend would amount to EUR 0.85 per share, which would correspond to a payout ratio of 63 percent of the profit for the period. In the previous year, the dividend was EUR 0.55 per share.
TAKKT"s dividend policy generally provides for a payout within a corridor of between 35 and 45 percent of the profit for the period. TAKKT thus wants its shareholders to participate in the company"s success through a steady and reliable dividend stream.
The cash flow strength of the business model and the currently comparatively high equity ratio create room for the payment of a special dividend. Even after paying a dividend of this amount, TAKKT would have sufficient funds for acquisitions.
Contact:
Dr. Christian Warns
Director Corporate Finance/Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
778263 20-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
