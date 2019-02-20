

TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for 2018 financial year





The Management Board of TAKKT AG today resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Shareholders" Meeting on May 15, 2019, the payment of a special dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the 2018 financial year in addition to the ordinary dividend of EUR 0.55 per share. In total, the dividend would amount to EUR 0.85 per share, which would correspond to a payout ratio of 63 percent of the profit for the period. In the previous year, the dividend was EUR 0.55 per share.

The cash flow strength of the business model and the currently comparatively high equity ratio create room for the payment of a special dividend. Even after paying a dividend of this amount, TAKKT would have sufficient funds for acquisitions.





Contact:



Dr. Christian Warns



Director Corporate Finance/Investor Relations



Presselstr. 12



70191 Stuttgart



Germany



+49 711 3465 8222

