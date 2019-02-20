DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic resolves upon forecast of financial year 2019
2019. február 20., szerda, 18:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Siltronic AG
Siltronic resolves upon forecast of financial year 2019
Munich, Germany, February 20, 2019 - The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved upon the forecast of financial year 2019. It is expected that the wafer area sold in the first half of 2019 will be significantly lower than in the previous second half of 2018. Due to the expected recovery of the market environment in the second half of 2019 the Executive Board assumes the following development for the full year 2019:
- Sales in the region of the previous year depending on exchange rate effects
- Slightly higher average selling prices compared to 2018
- EBITDA margin slightly below previous year
- Cost positions negatively impacted by tariff increases and by around EUR 20 million from rising electricity costs in Germany
- Depreciation as result of increased capital expenditure around EUR 20 million above previous year
- EBIT due to higher depreciation and around EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany a good 10 percent below previous year
- Research and development (R&D) approximately 5 percent of sales
- Tax rate between 15 and 20 percent
- Financial result on previous year"s level
- Investment in capacity, automation and capabilities of around EUR 350 million. Projects already started to be completed on schedule. In 2020, the company plans to decrease investments significantly compared to 2019.
- Net cash flow clearly positive but due to higher investments to decrease by approximately EUR 100 million compared to 2018 with a subsequent significant increase again in 2020
- Earnings per share slightly below previous year
Additional information
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
Contact:
Petra Müller
Important Information
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to measures of Siltronic"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Siltronic AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
|81737 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
778383 20-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]