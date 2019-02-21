DGAP-News: Nordex Group: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
2019. február 21., csütörtök, 08:00
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nordex Group: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
The company significantly improved its working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales from 5.3 percent in the previous year to minus 3.8 percent, thus delivering on its guidance of coming in under 5 percent. This improvement was due to the continued successful implementation of the working capital program and the high order intake. In the reporting year, the Nordex Group invested EUR 112.9 million (previous year: EUR 144.3 million), thus meeting its guidance of around EUR 110 million.
In 2018, the Nordex Group lifted its order intake by 73 percent from 2.74 GW to 4.75 GW. Underscoring the company"s global positioning, these orders are distributed across Europe (45.1 percent), North America (15.2 percent), Latin America (25.0 percent) and the rest of the world (14.7 percent).
The orders for the new turbine models N149/4.0-4.5 in Sweden (475 MW "Nysäter" project) and AW140 in India (300 MW "Mulanur" project) are especially noteworthy in this context.
"The year 2018 has shown that the measures initiated by us have been effective. Our new high-efficiency turbines have met with positive feedback from customers, and we continue to see strong demand. We started 2019 with a promising order book and have a solid financial structure, not least thanks to our successful working capital management," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, summarizing the situation.
The Nordex Group will present its audited figures for financial year 2018 including its guidance for 2019 on 26 March 2019.
About the Nordex Group
Nordex SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
778425 21.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]