DGAP-News: Nordex Group: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance

2019. február 21., csütörtök, 08:00





DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results


Nordex Group: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance


21.02.2019 / 08:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nordex Group: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance



  • Consolidated sales of EUR 2.46 billion reached

  • EBITDA margin of 4.1 percent

  • Working capital ratio improves significantly year-on-year from 5.3 percent to minus 3.8 percent

  • Order intake in 2018 increased by 73 percent to 4.75 GW


Hamburg, 21 February 2019. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) today presented preliminary figures for financial year 2018. According to these figures, the company generated consolidated sales of EUR 2.46 billion (previous year: EUR 3.08 billion), which is within the guidance corridor of EUR 2.4 to 2.6 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 101.7 million (previous year: EUR 200.7 million). This represents an EBITDA margin of 4.1 percent (previous year: 6.5 percent), which is also within the expected range of four to five percent.



The company significantly improved its working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales from 5.3 percent in the previous year to minus 3.8 percent, thus delivering on its guidance of coming in under 5 percent. This improvement was due to the continued successful implementation of the working capital program and the high order intake. In the reporting year, the Nordex Group invested EUR 112.9 million (previous year: EUR 144.3 million), thus meeting its guidance of around EUR 110 million.



In 2018, the Nordex Group lifted its order intake by 73 percent from 2.74 GW to 4.75 GW. Underscoring the company"s global positioning, these orders are distributed across Europe (45.1 percent), North America (15.2 percent), Latin America (25.0 percent) and the rest of the world (14.7 percent).



The orders for the new turbine models N149/4.0-4.5 in Sweden (475 MW "Nysäter" project) and AW140 in India (300 MW "Mulanur" project) are especially noteworthy in this context.



"The year 2018 has shown that the measures initiated by us have been effective. Our new high-efficiency turbines have met with positive feedback from customers, and we continue to see strong demand. We started 2019 with a promising order book and have a solid financial structure, not least thanks to our successful working capital management," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, summarizing the situation.



The Nordex Group will present its audited figures for financial year 2018 including its guidance for 2019 on 26 March 2019.

 



About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The Group"s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, with plants in Argentina and Mexico to be added soon. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.




Contact for inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com




Investor contact:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 2502
tvossberg@nordex-online.com



Nordex SE

Rolf Becker

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1892
rbecker@nordex-online.com















21.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




778425  21.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=778425&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum