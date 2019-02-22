DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Extraordinary General Meeting sets the path for successful debt restructuring
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
Berlin, 21 February 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, has reached an important milestone along its previously communicated debt restructuring and refinancing process. At today"s Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") the shareholders approved, among others, the issuance of new shares which enables the conversion of the Company"s debt into equity. In total 50.52% of the voting capital was present at the EGM and a large majority of over 95% of the shareholders voted in favor of this proposed resolution.
At present, the Company is mainly financed through a 7/2020 convertible bonds facility (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") amounting to EUR150 million as well as a shareholder loan in an amount of EUR15 million. The EGM authorized the issuance of up to 550 million new shares and the related raise in authorized capital from EUR40 million to EUR120 million, equipping the Company with sufficient equity to facilitate a conversion of the above-mentioned outstanding debt facilities.
Exchange offer to qualified bond investors
"The debt restructuring will significantly improve Fyber"s balance sheet and financial position and will enable us to access financing options on the capital markets. We are thankful for the support by shareholders and bondholders", says Yaron Zaltsman, CFO of Fyber.
Supervisory Board changes
Dirk van Daele, Fyber"s chairman of the Supervisory Board of many years, stepped down from his role effective 1 January 2019. Yaron Valler, who joined the Supervisory Board in February 2017, handed in his resignation shortly afterwards on 3 January 2019. The Company thanks Dirk and Yaron for their engagement and valuable contributions over the years.
About Fyber
Media Contact
