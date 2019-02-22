DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.02.2019 / 18:49





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 06, 2019

German: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

English: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

