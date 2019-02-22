DGAP-AFR: ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ISRA VISION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


21.02.2019 / 19:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019
German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/














Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
