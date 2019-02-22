DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover





Ad-hoc Announcement according to art. 17 MAR

NFON AG announces the intention of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH to increase its shareholding in NFON AG

Munich, 21 February 2019 - NFON AG today received knowledge from the managing director of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH (MVC), Günter Müller, that MVC intends to gain a majority share of more than 50 percent of NFON AG and bring about not further defined changes in NFON AG. MVC reported voting rights of 30.1 percent on May 16th 2018. This equals 4,155,852 voting rights. As the voting rights threshold of 30 percent was already reached prior to the IPO, MVC was not forced to submit a mandatory takeover bid according to the provisions of the WpÜG. As far as known to the company MVC pursues own strategic objectives with NFON AG.

Notifying person and contact for Investor Relations

NFON AG



Sabina Prüser



Head of Investor Relations



+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Press contact

NFON AG



Thorsten Wehner



Vice President Public Relations



+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 20,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. http://www.nfon.com/

