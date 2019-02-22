DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback





22.02.2019 / 09:54





KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information



KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / Correction 5th Interim Announcement



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Correction 5th Interim

Announcement



In the period from February 11, 2019 up to and including February 15, 2019,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,814 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 19,

2018, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would

commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share

buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. In the announcement of February 7,

2019, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 lit. d) of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the period for the

repurchase of treasury shares was extended until March 1, 2019. The sole

purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee

Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation

(EU) No. 596/2014.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

February 11, 2019 up to and including February 15, 2019 and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



















Datum

Total number of

Average stock

Volume (EUR)



shares bought back

market prize (EUR)





(number)





February 11, 2019

495

280.1990

138,698.5050

February 12, 2019

211

278.2725

58,715.4975

February 13, 2019

259

279.4788

72,385.0092

February 14, 2019

398

279.6357

111,295.0086

February 15, 2019

451

277.2539

125,041.5089









In total

1,814

279.0163

506,135.5292

































The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT

SE within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January

9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 10,181 shares.



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://

www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).



Einbeck, February 22, 2019



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board

