DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

22.02.2019 / 09:54


KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / Correction 5th Interim Announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - Correction 5th Interim
Announcement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the period from February 11, 2019 up to and including February 15, 2019,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,814 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 19,
2018, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would
commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share
buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. In the announcement of February 7,
2019, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 lit. d) of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the period for the
repurchase of treasury shares was extended until March 1, 2019. The sole
purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee
Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation
(EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
February 11, 2019 up to and including February 15, 2019 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:








































DatumTotal number ofAverage stockVolume (EUR)

shares bought backmarket prize (EUR)

(number)

February 11, 2019495280.1990138,698.5050
February 12, 2019211278.272558,715.4975
February 13, 2019259279.478872,385.0092
February 14, 2019398279.6357111,295.0086
February 15, 2019451277.2539125,041.5089




In total1,814279.0163506,135.5292














The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT
SE within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January
9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 10,181 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://
www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).

Einbeck, February 22, 2019

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
