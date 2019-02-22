DGAP-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. február 22., péntek, 11:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.02.2019 / 11:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019
German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019
German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/














22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




780039  22.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780039&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum