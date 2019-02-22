DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





22.02.2019 / 11:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019

German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019

German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019

German: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

