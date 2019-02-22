DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results of the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019
2019. február 22., péntek, 12:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019 (July 1st until December 31st, 2018):
Borussia Dortmund recorded Group revenues in amount of EUR 256.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR 311.8 m.) in the first half-year of the fiscal year 2018/2019. The decline of Group revenues was mainly due to a EUR 93.8 m. reduction in transfer revenues, which were exceptionally high due to the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to FC Barcelona in previous first half-year.By contrast, transfer revenues in the amount of EUR 42.4 m. were realized in this report period.
Taking transfer revenues not into consideration Group revenues increased by EUR 38.0 m. (i.e. 21.7%) to EUR 213,6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 175.6 m.).The main driver here was the increase in TV revenues by EUR 31.4 m. or 42.3% to EUR 105.5 m. compared to the previous first half-year.
The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 54.1 m. (previous first half-year EUR 83.9 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 20.3m. (previous half-year EUR 47.7 m.). According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 17.3 m. (previous half-year EUR 39.4 m.).
Group Equity totalled EUR 347.5 m. on December 31st, 2018 (30 June 2018: EUR 336.3 m.); this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 69.7 % (previous year 70.3%).
Personnel expenses changed to EUR 101.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 94.3 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 33.8 m. (previous first half-year EUR 36.2 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 93.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 124.2 m.) in the report period. The financial result amounted EUR -1.0 m.(previous first half-year EUR -2.6 m.), the tax result amounted EUR -2,0 m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.7 m.).
In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 12.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 42.4 m.) in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 15.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR 43.9. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 13.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 38.1 m.).
The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2018/2019 can be downloaded as pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 28th, 2019 on.
Dortmund, February 22nd, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
780081 22-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]