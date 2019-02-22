DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019

German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Halbjahresfinanzberichte

English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Semi-Annual-Financial-Reports





