Offenburg, 22 February 2019

MEDICLIN increased its Group sales by about 6 % - Preliminary Group EBIT amounts to EUR 15.1 mill.

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) has achieved Group sales of EUR 645.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 609.1 mill.) in the 2018 financial year. Sales increase amounts to EUR 36.0 mill or 5.9 %. With EUR 27.3 mill. the post-acute segment contributed the largest share to sales growth.

The preliminary Group EBIT amounts to EUR 15.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 6.6 mill.). As already reported on 22 January 2019, the Group EBIT of FY 2018 did not reach the guidance for 2018 due to an one-off effect of EUR 7.5 mill. at the end of the year and an occupancy rate especially below of expectation mainly in December.

If one compares the operative - adjusted - Group EBITs of FY 2018 and FY 2017 the preliminary Group EBIT of FY 2018 amounts to EUR 22.6 mill. and is slightly above the previous year"s figure of EUR 21.0 mill.

The preliminary total consolidated result accounts for 7.8 mill. (previous year: 4,0 mill.). The preliminary earnings per share amounts to EUR 0.16 (previous year: EUR 0.08).

Sales plus in all segments and in the nursing care business area

In the post-acute segment, sales increased by EUR 27.3 mill. from EUR 373.2 mill. up to EUR 400.5 mill. Clinics that offer exclusively rehabilitation services as well as clinics that, in addition to their rehabilitation services, offer medical services in the acute neurology and acute psychosomatics in the scope of their integrated care concept contributed to this performance. The preliminary segment result amounts to EUR 20.5 mill. (previous year: EUR 0.7 mill.; adjusted: EUR 20.8 mill.). In the acute segment, sales improved by EUR 7.7 milI. from EUR 216.6 mill. up to EUR 224.3 mill. The preliminary segment-EBIT for the total year is EUR -1.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 2.3 mill.). In the nursing care business area sales increased from EUR 15.2 mill up to EUR 15.5 mill.

Significant increase in number of employees

MEDICLIN employed close to 10,000 staff members in FY 2018, whereby the number of employees compared to the previous year increased mainly in the medical service area. MEDICLIN thus ensuring the quality of treatment by well-trained staff and increasing personnel capacities. In the year 2018, the average number of full-time employees was 7,226 full-time employees thus being up by 262 full-time employees against previous year"s figures. The average number of trainees was 304 trainees (previous year: 280 trainees).

Sound financial structure and stable results of operation

The balance sheet and financial structures show that MEDICLIN is in a sound position. The equity ratio is 43.0 %, and the net financial debt amounts to EUR 41.9 mill. In addition to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 33.8 mill, the Group has sufficient credit lines to support capacity expansions in MEDICLIN"s medi-cal focus areas as well as to generate additional sales.

In the FY 2018 EUR 49.3 mill. (previous year: EUR 46.8 mill.) were invested in non-current assets (gross amount). EUR 18.5 mill. (previous year: EUR 17.6 mill.) was spent on maintenance and repair.

The press conference and the analysts and investors conference will take place in Frankfurt on 29 March 2019. From that date onwards, the annual report 2018 will be available under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

