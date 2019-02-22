DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





22.02.2019 / 16:38





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: March 01, 2019

English: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/annual-reports





22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

