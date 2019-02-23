DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A.: Senvion postpones publication of the annual financial statements
2019. február 23., szombat, 01:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Financing
Senvion S.A.: Senvion postpones publication of the annual financial statements
Luxembourg, 23 February 2019 - The new Management Board of Senvion S.A. (together with its subsidiaries "Senvion"), as part of the ongoing structured transformation process, is currently in discussions with its main shareholder, lenders and other financing sources to secure financing for the Company. To support these discussions, Senvion has commissioned a restructuring opinion in line with the S6 standard (IDW S6) of the German Institute of Certified Accountants (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in the second financial quarter of 2019. In light of the foregoing, the Management Board has decided on 22 February 2019 to postpone the release of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 which was originally scheduled for 14 March 2019. The Company has utilised its revolving credit facility and continues to have access to its guarantee facilities.
The Management Board
Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):
Contact:
Anja Siehler
Tel: +352 26 00 5285
Mobil: +4915221817093
E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Senvion S.A.
|46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
|L-1855 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 26 00 5305
|Fax:
|+352 26 00 5301
|E-mail:
|press@senvion.com
|Internet:
|www.senvion.com
|ISIN:
|LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|WKN:
|A2AFKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
780363 23-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
