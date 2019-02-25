DGAP-Ad-hoc: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe





R-LOGITECH beschließt Aufstockung der bestehenden 8,5%-Anleihe 2018/2023 um bis zu 100 Mio. Euro auf ein Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 125 Mio. Euro





25.02.2019 / 09:30 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





R-LOGITECH beschließt Aufstockung der bestehenden 8,5%-Anleihe 2018/2023 um bis zu 100 Mio. Euro auf ein Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 125 Mio. Euro





Monaco, 25. Februar 2019 - Die Geschäftsführung der R-LOGITECH S.A.M., eines internationalen Anbieters von Logistik- und Technologielösungen für globales Supply-Chain-Management, hat heute beschlossen, ihre bestehende 8,5%-Unternehmensanleihe 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A19WVN8) um bis zu 100 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 125 Mio. Euro aufzustocken. Die neuen Schuldverschreibungen sollen im Rahmen einer internationalen Privatplatzierung vom 25. Februar 2019 bis zum 6. März 2019 um 12 Uhr bei institutionellen Investoren platziert werden.





Die R-LOGITECH-Gruppe hat ihre Unternehmensaktivitäten im Jahr 2018 deutlich ausgeweitet und kürzlich die Übernahme der Euroports-Gruppe bekannt gegeben. Die gemeinsam mit zwei institutionellen Investoren erworbene Euroports-Gruppe (Anteil von R-LOGITECH: >51%) betreibt mit rund 2.300 Mitarbeitern 29 Terminals in 9 Ländern und ist mit 60 Mio. umgeschlagenen Tonnen pro Jahr einer der größten Hafenbetreiber und Anbieter maritimer Supply-Chain-Lösungen in Europa. Neben Terminals in Antwerpen, Gent oder Rostock ist der Konzern auch an zwei Standorten in China vertreten.





Mit der Privatplatzierung wurde die BankM - Repräsentanz der FinTech Group Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, beauftragt. Daneben sind als Selling Agents die GBR Financial Services GmbH, Wien, und die STX Fixed Income B.V., Amsterdam, tätig.



Für weitere Informationen:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0)89 8896906-25



linh.chung@better-orange.de





Frédéric Platini



R-LOGITECH S.A.M.



+377 97 98 67 71



investorrelations@r-logitech.com