th, 2019 with a new "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.







For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under







Dortmund, February 25th, 2019







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated February 25, 2019 with a new "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie

Dortmund, February 25, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

























