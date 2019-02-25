DGAP-News: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms "buy" recommendation

2019. február 25., hétfő, 10:10





DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update


BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms "buy" recommendation


25.02.2019 / 10:10



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated February 25th, 2019 with a new "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.

 

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

 

Dortmund, February 25th, 2019

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













