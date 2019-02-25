DGAP-News: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms "buy" recommendation
2019. február 25., hétfő, 10:10
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated February 25th, 2019 with a new "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, February 25th, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
780545 25.02.2019
