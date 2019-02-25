

BVB-Aktie: Bankhaus Lampe bestätigt "Kaufen"-Empfehlung





Die Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen "Research Update"-Studie vom 25. Februar 2019 erneut mit einer "Kaufen" Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 10,00 EUR ein.

Dortmund, den 25. Februar 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Kontakt:
Dr. Robin Steden
Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations

























