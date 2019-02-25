DGAP-News: BVB-Aktie: Bankhaus Lampe bestätigt "Kaufen"-Empfehlung

BVB-Aktie: Bankhaus Lampe bestätigt "Kaufen"-Empfehlung


Die Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen "Research Update"-Studie vom 25. Februar 2019 erneut mit einer "Kaufen" Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 10,00 EUR ein.

 

Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Rubrik "Kapitalmarktbewertung" unter www.bvb.de/aktie.

 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



