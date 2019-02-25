DGAP-News: BVB-Aktie: Bankhaus Lampe bestätigt "Kaufen"-Empfehlung
2019. február 25., hétfő, 10:10
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Research Update
Die Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen "Research Update"-Studie vom 25. Februar 2019 erneut mit einer "Kaufen" Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 10,00 EUR ein.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Rubrik "Kapitalmarktbewertung" unter www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, den 25. Februar 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Kontakt:
Dr. Robin Steden
Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-Mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
780545 25.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]