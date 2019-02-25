DGAP-CMS: Final notification share buyback

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information


Final notification share buyback


25.02.2019 / 10:18


Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")

With notification dated 20 February 2019 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a
MAR in conjunction with art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation,
CECONOMY AG has announced the commencement of its Third Share Buyback
Program as from 21 February 2019.

On 21 February 2019, CECONOMY AG purchased a total of 7,638 ordinary bearer
shares in the context of the share buyback.

As per 21 February 2019 the total number of shares bought back, the daily
volume weighted average share prices and the daily total volume amounted
were as follows:


























DateTotal number ofVolume weightedTotal volume

shares boughtaverage share(EUR)

backprice (EUR)




21 February 20197,6384.95037,807.89




Total7,6384.95037,807.89














The Third Share Buyback Program is thereby concluded (as to the details of
the Framework Program please refer to the notification dated 27 September
2018). On 21 February 2019, a total of 7,638 own ordinary bearer shares
were acquired by CECONOMY AG. This corresponds to c. 0.002 percent of the
Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital issued as
ordinary shares. The average purchase price per share paid at the stock
exchange amounted to EUR 4.950. The purchase price paid in aggregate for
the shares bought back amounted to EUR 37,807.89 (excluding ancillary
costs). The shares bought back will be exclusively used to perform the
Company"s obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the
meaning of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result
from a one-time commitment by the Company towards the employees of the
Company to allot the shares to incentivize the employees.

The shares bought back were exclusively acquired over the XETRA trading
system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution instructed by
CECONOMY AG.

Pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation, further
information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program
(including a detailed schedule of the individual trades) have been
published on the website of CECONOMY AG, https://www.ceconomy.de, under
"Investor Relations" in the segment "Legal Announcements".

CECONOMY AG

The Management Board














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
