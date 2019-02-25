DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information





Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")



With notification dated 20 February 2019 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a

MAR in conjunction with art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation,

CECONOMY AG has announced the commencement of its Third Share Buyback

Program as from 21 February 2019.



On 21 February 2019, CECONOMY AG purchased a total of 7,638 ordinary bearer

shares in the context of the share buyback.



As per 21 February 2019 the total number of shares bought back, the daily

volume weighted average share prices and the daily total volume amounted

were as follows:



















Date

Total number of

Volume weighted

Total volume



shares bought

average share

(EUR)



back

price (EUR)











21 February 2019

7,638

4.950

37,807.89









Total

7,638

4.950

37,807.89

































The Third Share Buyback Program is thereby concluded (as to the details of

the Framework Program please refer to the notification dated 27 September

2018). On 21 February 2019, a total of 7,638 own ordinary bearer shares

were acquired by CECONOMY AG. This corresponds to c. 0.002 percent of the

Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital issued as

ordinary shares. The average purchase price per share paid at the stock

exchange amounted to EUR 4.950. The purchase price paid in aggregate for

the shares bought back amounted to EUR 37,807.89 (excluding ancillary

costs). The shares bought back will be exclusively used to perform the

Company"s obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the

meaning of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result

from a one-time commitment by the Company towards the employees of the

Company to allot the shares to incentivize the employees.



The shares bought back were exclusively acquired over the XETRA trading

system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution instructed by

CECONOMY AG.



Pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation, further

information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program

(including a detailed schedule of the individual trades) have been

published on the website of CECONOMY AG, https://www.ceconomy.de, under

"Investor Relations" in the segment "Legal Announcements".



CECONOMY AG



The Management Board

