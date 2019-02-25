DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





25.02.2019 / 10:54





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 18 February 2019 until and including 24 February

2019, a number of 465,385 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of

the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December

2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



18/02/2019

93,887

93.85317

19/02/2019

94,020

93.64143

20/02/2019

93,234

94.44996

22/02/2019

184,244

95.69400



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and

including 24 February 2019 amounts to 4,583,379 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 25 February 2019



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

