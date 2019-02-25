DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





25.02.2019 / 14:24





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 14 February 2019 until and including 22 February

2019, a number of 288,590 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

14.02.2019

44,418

200.8309

15.02.2019

42,164

202.4519

18.02.2019

40,000

204.0432

19.02.2019

47,811

203.8377

20.02.2019

38,627

205.5540

21.02.2019

20,760

207.0847

22.02.2019

54,810

206.7373



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and

including 22 February 2019 amounts to 4,260,055 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 25 February 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

