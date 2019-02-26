DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

2019. február 25., hétfő, 16:52





Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting


MLP SE: Release of a capital market information


25.02.2019 / 16:52


MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 18, 2019 until and including February 22,
2019, a number of 41,129 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December
3, 2018 was disclosed on November 29, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1)
Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation
Day of purchaseAggregated volumen inAverage price (EUR)


shares

18.02.201910,2004.4454

19.02.20199,5004.5382

20.02.20199,1004.5062

21.02.20195,7004.5223

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.
(www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of December 12, 2018 until and
including February 22, 2019 amounts to 500,809 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the
Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
