25 February 2019



The core shareholder of Medios AG ("Medios" or "Company", ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC, ticker: ILM1), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, mediosmanagement GmbH decided today to sell up to 1,300,000 existing no-par value bearer shares in Medios AG corresponding to approximately 8.9 per cent of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors, with an option to upsize to a total of 2,184,603 existing shares, corresponding to approximately 15 per cent of all outstanding bearer shares. The aim is to increase Medios AG"s free float, its presence in the capital market, and the liquidity of its shares. The bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately.







In this context, via mediosmanagement GmbH, (1) Mr. Manfred Schneider (Founder & CEO) sells up to 1,139,330 shares (approximately 7.8 per cent of the current share capital) and (2) employees, incl. further members of the Management Board, sell a portion of existing shares available under the employee participation program, namely up to 160,670 shares (approximately 1.1 per cent of the current share capital). The latter only represents a fraction of the total shares currently available under the employee participation program of around 1m shares (approximately 6.9 per cent of current share capital). In case of the exercise of the upsize option, the number of shares sold would increase accordingly.







Assuming full placement of all offered shares (i.e. full exercise of the upsize option), the free float in Medios AG will significantly increase from approximately 40.5 per cent to around 55.5 per cent. Accordingly, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider would hold jointly approximately 41 per cent in Medios AG following the transaction. This underpins, in particular, Mr. Schneider"s remaining significant stake in Medios AG as well as his long-term commitment to the Company he founded.







mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider have agreed to a 180-day lock-up period on all remaining shares.







Berenberg will act as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.







The information was submitted for publication at 17:37 CET on February 25, 2019





