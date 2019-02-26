DGAP-Adhoc: XING SE: XING SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend
2019. február 25., hétfő, 19:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: XING SE / Key word(s): Dividend
XING SE: XING SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend
After approval of the audited consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to the Annual General Meeting for resolution. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its plenary meeting to be held on 21 March 2019, and the respective shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2019, the total dividend payment will amount to around EUR 32.0 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|XING SE
|Dammtorstraße 30
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@xing.com
|Internet:
|www.xing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000XNG8888
|WKN:
|XNG888
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
780903 25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
