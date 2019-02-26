DGAP-Adhoc: XING SE: XING SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend

2019. február 25., hétfő, 19:49





DGAP-Ad-hoc: XING SE / Key word(s): Dividend


XING SE: XING SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend


25-Feb-2019 / 19:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



XING SE: XING SE Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend


Hamburg, 25 February 2019 - On the basis in light of the company"s preliminary unaudited figures for the 2018 fiscal year the Executive Board of Hamburg-based XING SE (ISIN DE000XNG8888) today resolved to put forward a proposal to the Supervisory Board to increase the regular dividend by 27 percent from EUR 1.68 per share to EUR 2.14 per share. The Executive Board also resolved to propose to the supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of EUR 3.56 per share. XING"s liquid assets of EUR 82.5 million as of the end of 2018 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy.



After approval of the audited consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to the Annual General Meeting for resolution. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its plenary meeting to be held on 21 March 2019, and the respective shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2019, the total dividend payment will amount to around EUR 32.0 million.










25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: XING SE

Dammtorstraße 30

20354 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: investor-relations@xing.com
Internet: www.xing.com
ISIN: DE000XNG8888
WKN: XNG888
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



780903  25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780903&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum