25.02.2019





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 22, 2019



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)













































Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

(State or other

(Commission File

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)











5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.



44720-8077

Box 3077,











North Canton, Ohio





(Address of principal



(Zip Code)

executive offices)































Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.



On February 22, 2019, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") entered

into an agreement (the "Agreement") with GAMCO Asset Management Inc. and

its affiliates ("GAMCO") relating to director nominations to the Company"s

board of directors at the Company"s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders

(the "2019 Annual Meeting").



On November 13, 2018, GAMCO delivered notice (the "Notice") to the Company

of its intention to nominate three individuals for election as directors of

the Company at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Pursuant to the Agreement, the

Company has agreed that it will nominate Arthur Anton and Matthew Goldfarb

(the "Nominees"), two of the individuals identified in the Notice, for

election as directors of the Company at the 2019 Annual Meeting, and GAMCO

has withdrawn its nominations and the Notice and has agreed that it will

vote all common shares of the Company that GAMCO is entitled to vote at the

2019 Annual Meeting in favor of the election of each of the Nominees and

the other individuals to be nominated by the Company at the 2019 Annual

Meeting.



The Agreement also provides, subject to certain exceptions, that the

Nominees will be nominated to the Company"s board of directors at the

Company"s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, and from February 22, 2019

until the completion of the Company"s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders,

(i) GAMCO will be entitled to select a new designee if either Nominee is

unable to serve on the Company"s board of directors, (ii) GAMCO will be

subject to customary standstill and non-disparagement restrictions, and

(iii) GAMCO will vote all common shares of the Company that GAMCO is

entitled to vote in favor of certain matters supported by the Company"s

board of directors. A copy of the Agreement is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to

this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.



Additional Information



The Company intends to file a proxy statement and other relevant documents

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding the

2019 Annual Meeting. THE COMPANY"S SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO

READ ANY SUCH PROXY STATEMENT AND RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME

AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Information can also

be found in the Company"s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

Dec. 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2018. Shareholders will

be able to obtain any proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the

proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC for

no charge at the SEC"s website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be

available at no charge at the Company"s website at www.dieboldnixdorf.com

or by writing to the Company"s Corporate Secretary at 5995 Mayfair Road,

P.O. Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077.



Participants in Solicitation



The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be

participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the 2019

Annual Meeting. Information concerning certain participants is set forth in

the Company"s proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders,

filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018 on Schedule 14A. More detailed

information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their

direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be

set forth in the proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the

SEC in connection with the 2019 Annual Meeting.



Item 9.01 Exhibits.



(d) Exhibits.



















Exhibit Number

Description





10.1

Nomination and Standstill Agreement,



dated as of February 22, 2019





















SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





































Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

February 25, 2019

By:

/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken





Name: Jonathan B. Leiken





Title: Senior Vice





President, Chief





Legal Officer and





Secretary



























NOMINATION AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT



This Nomination and Standstill Agreement dated February 22, 2019 (this

"Agreement"), is by and among Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the " Company

"), the individuals and entities listed on Schedule I , attached hereto

(collectively, with their respective Affiliates, " GAMCO ") (each of the

Company and GAMCO, a " Party " to this Agreement, and collectively, the "

Parties ").



WHEREAS, the Company and GAMCO have engaged in certain discussions

concerning the Company; and



WHEREAS, the Company and GAMCO desire to enter into an agreement regarding

the nomination of certain directors to the Board of Directors of the

Company (the " Board ") and certain other matters, in each case, on the

terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein.



NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of and reliance upon the mutual covenants

and agreements contained herein, and for other good and valuable

consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged,

the Parties agree as follows:



1.Board Nomination and Other Company Matters.



(a)GAMCO hereby irrevocably withdraws its nominees submitted to the Company

on November 13, 2018 and any and all related materials and notices

submitted to the Company in connection therewith.



(b)The Company agrees (subject to compliance by GAMCO and each GAMCO

Nominee (as defined below) with Section 1(c) of this Agreement) that:



(1)prior to the mailing of the Company"s definitive proxy statement for the

2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the " 2019 Annual

Meeting "), the Board shall take all necessary action to nominate Arthur

Anton and Matthew Goldfarb (together, the " GAMCO Nominees ") (the date of

such mailing, the " Board Nomination Date "), in each case with a term

expiring at the Company"s following annual meeting or until his successor

is elected and qualified; and



(2)during the Standstill Period (as defined below), the Company shall use

its reasonable best efforts to cause each GAMCO Nominee to be elected

(including recommending that the shareholders of the Company vote in favor

of the election of the GAMCO Nominees, including the GAMCO Nominees in the

Company"s proxy statement and proxy card for such annual meeting and

otherwise supporting the GAMCO Nominees for election in a manner no less

rigorous and favorable than the manner in which the Company supports its

other nominees in the aggregate).



(c)GAMCO acknowledges that all members of the Board, including the GAMCO

Nominees, are required, and have acknowledged their intent, to comply with

all policies, procedures, processes, codes, rules, standards and guidelines

applicable to Board members, including the Company"s code of business

conduct and ethics, securities trading policies, director confidentiality

policies, and corporate governance guidelines, and preserve the

confidentiality of Company business and information, including discussions

of matters considered in meetings of the Board or any committee of the

Board. GAMCO further acknowledges that as a condition to appointment to the

Board and nomination for election as a director of the Company (including

such nomination contemplated by this Agreement), the GAMCO Nominees must

provide to the Company the information required to be or customarily

disclosed for directors, candidates for directors, and their affiliates and

representatives in a proxy statement or other filings under applicable law

or New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") rules or listing standards,

information in connection with assembling eligibility, independence and

other criteria applicable to directors or satisfying compliance and legal

obligations (including all such obligations contained in the Amended and

Restated Code of Regulations of the Company), and such other information as

reasonably requested by the Company from time to time. GAMCO shall provide

the Company with such information concerning GAMCO as is required to be

disclosed under applicable law or NYSE regulations.



2.Resignation, Removal, and Replacement of Directors. If, after election to

the Board, any GAMCO Nominee is thereafter unable to serve as a director of

the Company (other than as a result of the resignation or removal from the

Board), then GAMCO shall be entitled to select a new designee to serve as a

director, which designee (1) must qualify as an independent director of the

Company pursuant to applicable requirements of the NYSE and the Securities

and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and (2) shall be chosen by GAMCO subject

to a determination by the



Board that such designee is eligible to serve as a director under

applicable law, such determination to be made promptly, reasonably, and in

good faith on a basis reasonably consistent with the Company"s evaluation

of all other directors, and the Board shall promptly appoint such designee

to the Board (and to the committees of the Board on which the GAMCO Nominee

being replaced served, provided that such designee meets the applicable

independence standards and applicable legal requirements for eligibility to

serve on such committee, as contemplated in this Agreement) to serve until

the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company after such

appointment. Any such designee shall be deemed a GAMCO Nominee for all

purposes under this Agreement and GAMCO agrees to cause any designee

appointed pursuant to this Section 2 to comply with all obligations of

GAMCO and GAMCO Nominees under this Agreement.



3.Standstill. GAMCO agrees that, from the date of this Agreement until the

completion of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "

Standstill Period "), neither it nor any of its Affiliates or Associates

shall, and it shall cause each of its Affiliates and Associates not to,

directly or indirectly, in any manner:



(a)make, engage in or in any way participate in any solicitation of proxies

or consents or become a "participant" in a "solicitation" as such terms are

defined in Regulation 14A under the Exchange Act of proxies or consents

(including any solicitation of consents that seeks to call a special

meeting of shareholders or take action by written consent in lieu of a

meeting, regardless of whether or not permitted to do so under the

Company"s organizational documents or applicable law), in each case, with

respect to securities of the Company;



(b)seek or encourage any person to submit nominations in furtherance of a

"contested solicitation" for the election of directors with respect to the

Company or seek, encourage or take any other action with respect to the

election or removal of any directors (including pursuing or encouraging any

"withhold" or similar campaign), or otherwise seek to advise, influence or

control the governance, policies, business or affairs of the Company;



(c)seek, alone or in concert with others, representation on the Board,

other than as contemplated in this Agreement, including through submitting

any director nominations or participating in any "stockholder access" or

"proxy access" regime that may become applicable to the Company;



(d)seek to advise, encourage, support or influence any person with respect

to the voting, giving, or withholding of any proxy, consent, or other

authority with respect to the securities of the Company (except such

advice, encouragement, support or influence that is consistent with the

Company"s recommendations on such matters) or the acquisition or

disposition of any such securities; provided, however, that nothing in this

Section 3(d) shall prevent GAMCO from providing a proxy to any GAMCO

client who requests authority to vote their proxy themselves;



(e)(1) make any proposal (binding or non-binding) for consideration by

shareholders at any annual or special meeting of shareholders of the

Company or participate in any proposal made by any third party, (2) conduct

a referendum of shareholders, (3) make a request for any shareholder list

materials or any books and records of the Company or any of the Company"s

Affiliates or Associates whether pursuant to Section 1701.37 of the Ohio

Revised Code or otherwise, (4) make any offer, recommendation, plan,

purpose or proposal (with or without conditions) with respect to any share

repurchase, dividend, self-tender or other change in capitalization,

merger, acquisition, recapitalization, restructuring, disposition or other

business combination or extraordinary transaction or any change in the

management, business or corporate structure in the case of any of the

foregoing involving the Company or any of the Company"s Affiliates or

Associates, or any subsidiary, business or division of the foregoing, or

encourage, initiate or support any other third party in any such related

activity; provided, however, in the event the Company were to undertake a

Dutch auction for Common Stock, nothing in this Agreement would prevent

GAMCO from participating;



(f)(1) seek to have the Company or any of its Affiliates or Associates

waive or make amendments or modifications to its respective charter, code

of regulations or other applicable governing documents, or other actions

that may impede or facilitate the acquisition of control of the Company, or

such Company Affiliate or Associate, by any person, (2) seek to cause a

class of securities of the Company or any of its Affiliates or Associates

to be delisted from, or to cease to be authorized to be quoted on, any

securities exchange, or (3) seek to cause a class of equity securities of

the Company or any of its Affiliates or Associates to become eligible for

termination of registration pursuant to Section 12(g)(4) of the Exchange

Act;



(g)form, join or in any way participate in any partnership, limited

partnership, syndicate or other group, including any "group" within the

meaning of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, with respect to the Common

Stock; provided, however, to the extent GAMCO and its Affiliates would be

considered a "group" within the meaning of Section 13(d) this Section 3(g)

shall not apply;



(h)institute, solicit, assist or join, as a party, any litigation,

arbitration or other proceeding against or involving the Company or any of

its current or former directors or officers (including derivative actions)

based on facts, events, circumstances that are known to GAMCO as of the

date hereof, other than to enforce the provisions of this Agreement;



(i)grant any proxy, consent or other authority to vote with respect to any

matters (other than to the named proxies included in the Company"s proxy

card for any annual meeting or special meeting of shareholders) or deposit

any Common Stock in any voting trust or subject any Common Stock to any

arrangement or agreement with respect to the voting of any Common Stock,

other than any such voting trust, arrangement or agreement solely among

Affiliates of GAMCO that is otherwise in accordance with this Agreement or

for any GAMCO client who requests authority to vote their proxy themselves;



(j)enter into any discussions, negotiations, arrangements or understandings

with any third party with respect to the matters set forth in this Section

3 ; or



(k)make any request or submit any proposal to amend or waive the terms of

this Agreement (other than such confidential requests or proposals to the

Board that would not reasonably be likely to require disclosure under

applicable law or NYSE regulations).



4.Non-Disparagement.



(a)GAMCO agrees that for the duration of the Standstill Period, neither it

nor any of its Affiliates or Associates shall, and it shall cause its

Affiliates and Associates under its control not to, engage in any conduct

or solicit, make or cause to be made, any statement or opinion or

communication of any information (whether oral or written) that is

calculated to or reasonably could be expected to have the effect of

accusing or implying that the Company, or any of its representatives acting

on its behalf, or the Company"s affiliates and associates under its

control, engaged in any wrongful, unlawful or legally improper conduct

prior to the date of this Agreement and known to GAMCO, including: (1) in

any document or report filed with or furnished to the SEC or any other

governmental agency, (2) in any press release or other publicly available

format, or (3) to any journalist or member of the media (including in a

television, radio, newspaper or magazine interview), or otherwise; except,

in each case, with respect to any claim (A) relating to the performance of

obligations under this Agreement or for breach of or to enforce this

Agreement, (B) compelled testimony or production, either by legal process,

subpoena or otherwise, (C) response to any request for information from any

governmental authority having jurisdiction over a party, so long as no

action of such party, or any representative acting on its behalf, invited

or suggested such request, or (D) that cannot be waived by law.

(b)The above section shall not pertain to any Gabelli investment analyst

who has an any independent obligation to report on the Company and is

subject to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority research reporting

rules and obligations set forth by the Certified Financial Analyst Code.

5.Voting Commitment. During the Standstill Period, GAMCO shall cause all

shares of Common Stock beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, by it,

or by any of its Affiliates or Associates over which it exercises or has

voting authority, to be present for quorum purposes and to be voted as

recommended by the Board on any matter to be voted on at any meetings of

shareholders or at any adjournments or postponements thereof during the

Standstill Period, including with respect to the election of directors.



6.Public Announcement and SEC Filing. GAMCO and the Company shall announce

this Agreement and the material terms hereof by means of a mutually agreedto

joint press release, but no later than 9:00 AM Eastern Time, on February

28, 2019.



7.Representations and Warranties of the Company. The Company represents and

warrants to GAMCO that this Agreement has been duly authorized, executed

and delivered by the Company, and is a valid and binding obligation of the

Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms.



8.Representations and Warranties of GAMCO. GAMCO represents and warrants to

the Company that this Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and

delivered by GAMCO, is a valid and binding obligation of GAMCO, enforceable

against GAMCO in accordance with its terms, and that Schedule I , attached

hereto, sets forth a true and complete list of all Affiliates and

Associates of GAMCO. GAMCO further represents and warrants that, as of



the date of this Agreement, GAMCO beneficially owns the number of shares of

Common Stock set forth on the Schedule 13D/A GAMCO filed with the SEC on

December 18, 2018, subject to ordinary trading activity that would not

require an amendment thereto, and, except for such shares, does not

currently have, and does not currently have any right to acquire, any

interest in any other securities of the Company (or any rights, options or

other securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable (whether

or not convertible, exercisable or exchangeable immediately or only after

the passage of time or the occurrence of a specified event) for such

securities or any obligations measured by the price or value of any

securities of the Company or any of its Affiliates, including any swaps or

other derivative arrangements designed to produce economic benefits and

risks that correspond to the ownership of the Common Stock, whether or not

any of the foregoing would give rise to beneficial ownership, and whether

or not to be settled by delivery of Common Stock, payment of cash or by

other consideration, and without regard to any short position under any

such contract or arrangement).



9.Compensation. Each of the GAMCO Nominees shall be compensated for their

service as a director and shall be reimbursed for his expenses on the same

basis as all other non-employee directors of the Company and shall be

eligible to be granted equity-based compensation on the same basis as all

other non-employee directors of the Company.



10.Indemnification and Insurance. Each of the GAMCO Nominees shall be

entitled to the same rights of indemnification and directors" and officers"

liability insurance coverage as the other non-employee directors of the

Company as such rights may exist from time to time.



11.Expenses. All attorneys" fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection

with this Agreement and all matters related hereto shall be paid by the

Party incurring such fees, costs or expenses.



12.Termination.



(a)This Agreement is effective as of the date hereof and shall remain in

full force and effect until the date that is earliest of: (1) the

expiration of the Standstill Period, (2) the date that is ten days

following the date that GAMCO materially breaches its obligations, provided

that such breach has not been cured prior to the expiration of the ten-day

period, or (3) such other date established by mutual written agreement of

the Company and GAMCO.



(b)The provisions of Section 1(c), Section 11, Section 12 and Section 14

shall survive the termination of this Agreement. No termination pursuant to

Section 12(a) shall relieve any Party from liability for any breach of

this Agreement prior to such termination.



13.Definitions. For purposes of this Agreement:



(a)the terms "Affiliate" and "Associate" shall have the respective meanings

set forth in Rule 12b-2 promulgated by the SEC under the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act ");



(b)the terms "beneficial owner" and "beneficially own" shall have the same

meanings as set forth in Rule 13d-3 promulgated by the SEC under the

Exchange Act except that a person shall also be deemed to be the beneficial

owner of all Shares which such person has the right to acquire (whether

such right is exercisable immediately or only after the passage of time)

pursuant to the exercise of any rights in connection with any securities or

any agreement, arrangement or understanding (whether or not in writing),

regardless of when such rights may be exercised and whether they are

conditional, and all Shares which such person or any of such person"s

Affiliates or Associates has or shares the right to vote or dispose;



(c)the term "including" shall mean including, without limitation; and



(d)the terms "person" or "persons" shall mean any individual, corporation

(including not-for-profit), general or limited partnership, limited

liability or unlimited liability company, joint venture, estate, trust,

association, organization or other entity of any kind or nature



14.Miscellaneous.



(a)Notices. All notices, consents, requests, instructions, approvals and

other communications provided for herein and all legal process in regard

hereto shall be in writing and shall be deemed validly given, made



or served, if (1) given by telecopy and email, when such telecopy is

transmitted to the telecopy number set forth below and sent to the email

address set forth below and the appropriate confirmation is received or (2)

if given by any other means, when actually received during normal business

hours at the address specified in this Section:



















if to the Company:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated







5995 Mayfair Road







P.O. Box 3077







North Canton, Ohio 44720







Attention: Chief Legal Officer







Facsimile: (330) 490-4450







Email: jonathan.leiken@dieboldnixdorf.com

with a copy (which shall

Jones Day

not constitute notice)



to:

901 Lakeside Avenue







Cleveland, Ohio 44114







Attention: James P. Dougherty







Benjamin L. Stulberg







Facsimile: (216) 579-0212







Email: jpdougherty@jonesday.com







blstulberg@jonesday.com

if to GAMCO:

GAMCO Asset Management Inc.







One Corporate Center







Rye, New York 10580







Attention: David Goldman







Facsimile: (914) 921-5384







Email: DGoldman@gabelli.com





















(b)Specific Performance; Remedies. Each Party acknowledges and agrees, on

behalf of itself and its Affiliates, that irreparable harm would occur in

the event any of the provisions of this Agreement were not performed in

accordance with their specific terms or were otherwise breached. Therefore,

the Parties shall be entitled to seek an injunction or injunctions to

prevent breaches of this Agreement and to enforce specifically the terms

and provisions of this Agreement, in addition to any other remedy to which

they are entitled at law or in equity. Furthermore, each of the Parties (1)

irrevocably waives the right to trial by jury and (2) agrees to waive any

bonding requirement under any applicable law, in the case any other party

seeks to enforce the terms by way of equitable relief. THIS AGREEMENT SHALL

BE GOVERNED IN ALL RESPECTS, INCLUDING VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND EFFECT,

BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF OHIO WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO THE CHOICE OF LAW

PRINCIPLES OF SUCH STATE.



(c)Jurisdiction. The Parties irrevocably agree that any legal action or

proceeding with respect to this Agreement and the rights and obligations

arising hereunder, or for recognition and enforcement of any judgment in

respect of this Agreement and the rights and obligations arising hereunder

brought by the other Party or its successors or assigns, shall be brought

and determined exclusively in the courts of the State of Ohio (or, if any

such court declines to accept jurisdiction over a particular matter, any

state or federal court within the State of Ohio) and any appellate court

therefrom. Each of the Parties hereby irrevocably submits with regard to

any such action or proceeding for itself and in respect of its property,

generally and unconditionally, to the personal jurisdiction of the

aforesaid courts and agrees that it will not bring any action relating to

this Agreement in any court other than the aforesaid courts. Each of the

Parties hereby irrevocably waives, and agrees not to assert in any action

or proceeding with respect to this Agreement, (1) any claim that it is not

personally subject to the jurisdiction of the above-named courts for any

reason, (2) any claim that it or its property is exempt or immune from

jurisdiction of any such court or from any legal process commenced in such

courts (whether through service of notice, attachment prior to judgment,

attachment in aid of execution of judgment, execution of judgment or

otherwise), and (3) to the fullest extent permitted by applicable legal

requirements, any claim that (A) the suit, action or proceeding in such

court is brought in an inconvenient forum, (B) the venue of such suit,

action or proceeding is improper, or (C) this Agreement, or the subject

matter hereof, may not be enforced in or by such courts.



(d)Severability. If at any time subsequent to the date hereof, any

provision of this Agreement shall be held by any court of competent

jurisdiction to be illegal, void or unenforceable, such provision shall be

of no



force and effect, but the illegality or unenforceability of such provision

shall have no effect upon the legality or enforceability of any other

provision of this Agreement.



(e)Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in two or more counterparts

which together shall constitute a single agreement.



(f)No Third Party Beneficiaries. This Agreement is solely for the benefit

of the Parties and is not enforceable by any other persons.



(g)No Waiver. No failure or delay by either Party in exercising any right

or remedy hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single

or partial waiver thereof preclude any other or further exercise thereof or

the exercise of any other right or remedy hereunder.



(h)Entire Understanding. This Agreement contains the entire understanding

of the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and may be amended

only by an agreement in writing executed by the Parties.



(i)Interpretation and Construction. Each of the Parties acknowledges that

it has been represented by counsel of its choice throughout all

negotiations that have preceded the execution of this Agreement, and that

it has executed the same with the advice of said counsel. Each Party and

its counsel cooperated and participated in the drafting and preparation of

this Agreement and the documents referred to herein, and any and all drafts

relating thereto exchanged among the Parties shall be deemed the work

product of all of the Parties and may not be construed against any Party by

reason of its drafting or preparation. Accordingly, any rule of law or any

legal decision that would require interpretation of any ambiguities in this

Agreement against any Party that drafted or prepared it is of no

application and is hereby expressly waived by each of the Parties, and any

controversy over interpretations of this Agreement shall be decided without

regard to events of drafting or preparation.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Agreement has been duly executed and delivered by

the duly authorized signatories of the Parties as of the date hereof.



COMPANY



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken



Name: Jonathan Leiken



Title: Senior Vice President, Chief



Legal Officer and Corporate



Secretary



GAMCO



GGCP, INC.



By: /s/ Francis Conroy



Name: Francis Conroy



Title: Secretary



GAMCO ASSET MANAGMENT, INC.



GABELLI FUNDS, LLC



TETON ADVISORS, INC



By: /s/ David Goldman



Name: David Golman



Title: General Counsel



GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.



By: /s/ David Goldman



Name: David Goldman



Title: Assistant Secretary



ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.



GABELLI & COMPANY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC.



By: /s/ Francis Conroy



Name: Francis Conroy



Title: Interim Chief Financial Officer



SCHEDULE I



LIST OF ALL AFFILIATES AND ASSOCIATES OF GAMCO















1.

Mario J. Gabelli

































2.

GGCP, Inc.

































3.

GGCP Holdings LLC

































4.

GAMCO Investors, Inc.

































5.

Associated Capital Group, Inc.

































6.

Gabelli Funds, LLC

































7.

GAMCO Asset Management Inc.

































8.

Teton Advisors, Inc.

































9.

Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc.

































10.

G.research, LLC

































11.

MJG Associates, Inc.

































12.

Gabelli Foundation, Inc.



















