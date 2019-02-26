

Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed







February 26, 2019



Medios AG"s (DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1) core shareholder, namely mediosmanagement GmbH, incl employees and further members of the Management Board, sold in total 2,184,603 existing no-par value bearer shares in Medios AG, corresponding to 15% of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors. The selling shareholder and Manfred Schneider (Founder & CEO) agreed to a 180-day lock-up.







Following the placement, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider hold jointly approximately 41%. Accordingly, the free float will increase from approximately 40.5% to approximately 55.5% of the voting rights.







Berenberg acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.







