DGAP-News: Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed
2019. február 26., kedd, 07:59
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed
February 26, 2019
Medios AG"s (DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1) core shareholder, namely mediosmanagement GmbH, incl employees and further members of the Management Board, sold in total 2,184,603 existing no-par value bearer shares in Medios AG, corresponding to 15% of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors. The selling shareholder and Manfred Schneider (Founder & CEO) agreed to a 180-day lock-up.
Following the placement, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider hold jointly approximately 41%. Accordingly, the free float will increase from approximately 40.5% to approximately 55.5% of the voting rights.
Berenberg acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.
The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 26, 2019 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of mediosmanagement GmbH.
