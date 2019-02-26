DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment





FinLab AG participates together with existing investors in a high seven-digit investment in ONPEX"s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform





26.02.2019







Frankfurt/Main, 26. February 2019 - As part of a series A financing round, ONPEX Holding GmbH has closed a high seven-digit investment with FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) and several notable business angels. ONPEX will use the growth capital to expand the team and to broaden and market their existing product offering. ONPEX is an award-winning, global cloud-based account and payment solution that combines SEPA and cross-border SWIFT transactions via a white label Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. Companies can develop and flexibly manage their own banking and payment solutions by simple Application-Programming-Interface (API) integration of the ONPEX solution.

ONPEX"s BaaS platform enables banks, PSPs and ISOs to accelerate international expansion and optimize services thanks to the platform"s greater flexibility, far-reaching scalability, and innovative banking and payment capabilities. The total value of global cross-border B2B transactions is expected to reach approximately $218 trillion by 2022. Focusing on this international and growing market, ONPEX has created a BaaS platform to help companies of all sizes and industries reach their full potential and meet ever-increasing demands by sorting and automating their cash flows.

"With FinLab AG, we are pleased to have gained yet another strong investor who will support us with their network and know-how in the upcoming scaling phase," says Christoph Tutsch, founder and CEO of ONPEX.

As a professional investment firm, FinLab focuses on new, disruptive business models in the fintech sector. To do so, the firm relies on an experienced team of investors alongside its shareholders, who bring a wealth of knowledge to the table, both in the financial services and technology sectors.

Stefan Schütze, Board Member at FinLab, explained the recent investment: "There is a clear gap in the product offering of traditional banks and other payment service providers. These providers often do not have API-based IBAN accounts and no capabilities to automate payments which are critical to the scalability and growth of companies with digital business models. ONPEX has recognized this gap. ONPEX supports companies with its BaaS solution, providing multi-currency IBAN accounts and a flexible account structure. The BaaS platform"s integrated micro-service architecture and cloud-based infrastructure, with its integrated APIs, also enables automation of payment with remarkable benefits that help companies improve their scalability."

"Besides supporting financial institutions such as e-money and payment institutions, ONPEX also helps non-regulated companies, such as marketplaces and corporates, simplify the management of their funds and payments in environments where compliance requirements are increasing. In addition, ONPEX"s ability to manage multiple currencies within an account is particularly interesting for multinationals. With ONPEX, we are investing in a team that shares this vision and meanwhile has the know-how to realize such a platform technically, legally and to the highest quality standards. We invest in intelligent platform-technologies; in this way, ONPEX is ideally suited for our investment."

ONPEX is licensed and supervised as a payment institution by the Luxembourg CSSF and operates in accordance with its regulatory, technical, and reporting requirements.

The founder and managing director, Christoph Tutsch, is supported by CFO, Jürgen Schneider, CTO, Germàn Fuentes Capella and the rest of the 39-strong team of experts. With locations in Luxembourg and Munich, ONPEX has also already received numerous awards, including the Fintech Excellence Award.





About ONPEX:

ONPEX is a provider of cloud-based financial services founded in 2013 by Christoph Tutsch. Located in Luxembourg, Germany, and Hong Kong, ONPEX provides modular, white-label Payment-, Banking-, and Compliance-as-a-Service solutions that optimize payment and banking transactions management. The team currently consists of 39 employees, all with one goal in mind: helping businesses build their own financial services. ONPEX provides multi-currency IBAN accounts and acquiring powered by flexible, API-driven technology to create simple, compliant, and cost-efficient payment and banking solutions.



In doing so, the young company relies on its firmly defined values and always has these in mind in its day-to-day activities: Innovation and optimism are just as important to the team as responsibility, efficiency and endurance.





Press contact:



ONPEX Holding GmbH



marketing@onpex.com



www.onpex.com



Tel: +49 89 41614310





About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.





Press contact:



FinLab AG:



investor-relations@finlab.de



www.finlab.de



Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0