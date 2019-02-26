DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. február 26., kedd, 09:27





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


26.02.2019 / 09:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
English: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
English: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html














26.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




781051  26.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781051&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum