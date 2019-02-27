DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


26.02.2019 / 18:42



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Caps

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Head of Innovation & Quality, co-founder va-Q-tec AG



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 10,000 shares by Dr. Roland Caps to his children.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
