







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





26.02.2019 / 18:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Roland

Last name(s):

Caps



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Head of Innovation & Quality, co-founder va-Q-tec AG







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

va-Q-tec AG





b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006636681





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 10,000 shares by Dr. Roland Caps to his wife.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



