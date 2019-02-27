

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Schlagwort(e): Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung/Prognose





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf verabschiedet neue Strategie mit Wachstumsinvestitionen





26.02.2019 / 19:37 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Beiersdorf verabschiedet neue Strategie mit Wachstumsinvestitionen



Der Vorstand der Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, hat heute ein neues Strategieprogramm "C.A.R.E.+" und in diesem Rahmen zusätzliche Investitionen in den Unternehmensbereich Consumer mit einem jährlichen Umfang von 70 bis 80 Mio. Euro ab 2019 beschlossen, um weiter nachhaltiges und profitables Wachstum über der Marktentwicklung zu sichern und zudem tiefgreifenden Umbrüchen am Konsumgütermarkt Rechnung zu tragen. Mit "C.A.R.E.+" wird die langfristige Wettbewerbsfähigkeit von Beiersdorf vor allem durch fünf strategische Prioritäten weiter gestärkt: Erschließung neuer Wachstumsmärkte und Geschäftsfelder, Stärkung der Hautpflegekategorien im Portfolio, Beschleunigung der Digitalisierung, Produktivitätssteigerungen und gesellschaftliches Engagement.



In seiner heutigen Sitzung hat der Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft den aus der Strategie resultierenden Investitionen sowie der Jahresplanung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 zugestimmt.



Aufgrund des Strategieprogramms erwartet Beiersdorf für den Unternehmensbereich Consumer bis zum Jahr 2023 ein über dem Markt liegendes Umsatzwachstum von 4-6 % sowie einen Anstieg der EBIT-Umsatzrendite auf 16-17 %.



Für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird im Unternehmensbereich Consumer trotz des schwierigen konjunkturellen Umfelds mit einem über dem Markt liegenden Umsatzwachstum von 3-5 % (2018: 5,0 %) und - bedingt durch die Investitionen - mit einem Rückgang der EBIT-Umsatzrendite auf 14-14,5 % (2018: 15,3 %) gerechnet. Für den Konzern erwartet Beiersdorf in 2019 einen Umsatzanstieg von 3-5 % (2018: 5,4 %) sowie eine EBIT-Umsatzrendite von etwa 14,5 % (2018: 15,4 %). Für den Unternehmensbereich tesa wird mit einem Umsatzwachstum von 3-4 % (2018: 6,8 %) und einer EBIT-Umsatzrendite leicht unter Vorjahr (2018: 15,7 %) gerechnet.









Kontakt:



Dr. Jens Geißler



Leiter Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000



Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000





Inken Hollmann-Peters



Vice President Corporate Communications



Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001



Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516

Kontakt:Dr. Jens GeißlerLeiter Investor RelationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000 Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000 Inken Hollmann-PetersVice President Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001 Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516













26.02.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



