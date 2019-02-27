DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





QSC grows in 2018 thanks to strong Cloud and Telecommunications businesses





27.02.2019 / 07:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





QSC grows in 2018 thanks to strong Cloud and Telecommunications businesses

- Revenues based on preliminary calculations up 2% to EUR 366.8 million



- Cloud business as key growth driver: Revenues surge 31% to EUR 36.5 million



- Telecommunications (TC) revenues increase 6% to EUR 200.9 million



- Stable dividend of 3 cents per share planned



- QSC expects revenues of more than EUR 350 million in 2019



Cologne, 27 February 2019. The cloud and ICT provider QSC benefited from substantial growth in its Cloud and TC businesses and, based on preliminary calculations, increased its revenues to EUR 366.8 million in 2018, up from EUR 357.9 million in the previous year. Revenues were significantly ahead of the original forecast range of between EUR 345 million and EUR 355 million. Not only that, QSC comfortably exceeded the raised revenue forecast of at least EUR 360 million as published in November 2018. In terms of its EBITDA and free cash flow, QSC met the targets published at the beginning of 2018. At EUR 35.4 million, EBITDA was within the forecast range of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million, while the free cash flow came to EUR 12.2 million, exceeding the forecast of more than EUR 10 million.

Scalable Cloud business generates second-highest margin





The Cloud segment, with its two areas of Cloud Services and Internet of Things (IoT), posted particularly dynamic developments once again in 2018. Revenues here surged by 31% to EUR 36.5 million. The segment margin in the scalable Cloud business rose in just one year from 2% to 16% and thus fell only slightly short of the margin of 20% reported in the TC business. TC revenues rose by 6% to EUR 200.9 million in 2018, with a temporary rise in demand, mainly in the first half of the year, from resellers in the international voice termination business, an area which traditionally has lower margins. With a stable segment margin, QSC"s Consulting business generated revenues of EUR 38.4 million, slightly less than the previous year"s figure of EUR 39.4 million. In QSC"s fourth segment, Outsourcing, revenues decreased as expected to EUR 91.0 million, down from EUR 102.0 million, while the margin also declined.



Based on preliminary calculations, QSC"s EBITDA for the past financial year came to EUR 35.4 million, as against EUR 38.3 million in the previous year. This was due above all to the higher share of revenues generated in the lower-margin reseller business. Given significantly lower depreciation and amortisation, EBIT for the same period rose to EUR 8.5 million, up from EUR 7.1 million in the previous year. Unlike in 2017, deferred taxes only had a minor positive impact. As a result, QSC"s consolidated net income came to EUR 3.3 million, as against EUR 5.1 million one year earlier. The free cash flow remained stable at EUR 12.2 million, compared with EUR 12.6 million in 2017. Against this backdrop, the Management Board plans to propose a dividend of 3 cents per share once again for approval by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019.

Cloud business growth set to accelerate in 2019

Based on an initial cautious forecast, in the current financial year QSC expects to generate revenues of more than EUR 350 million, EBITDA of more than EUR 65 million and a positive free cash flow once again. First-time application of the IFRS 16 standard ("Leases") will significantly increase the EBITDA reported for 2019; based on current assessments, QSC quantifies the impact of first-time application of IFRS 16 at EUR 30 million to EUR 35 million.



In terms of revenues, QSC expects the pace of growth in its Cloud segment to accelerate and has a target of around EUR 50 million. However, this continued dynamic growth will not yet be sufficient to offset the reductions in revenues in the traditional Outsourcing business - due to the loss already announced of two major customers - and the normalisation of the TC business with resellers.



Irrespective of these developments, QSC is currently reviewing several strategic options for its TC business. These include the potential sale of a majority or all of the shares in its TC subsidiary Plusnet, independently developing the business further or entering into cooperations. The Company aims to take a decision on this by the end of May 2019 at the latest and will then update its cautious outlook to account for the strategic option selected.

EUR million

2018

2017

Revenues

366.8

357.9

Cloud revenues

36.5

27.8

Cloud segment margin

16%

2%

Consulting revenues

38.4

39.4

Consulting segment margin

14%

14%

Outsourcing revenues

91.0

102.0

Outsourcing segment margin

13%

17%

Telecommunications revenues

200.9

188.7

Telecommunications segment margin

20%

22%

EBITDA

35.4

38.3

EBIT

8.5

7.1

Consolidated net income

3.3

5.1

Free cash flow

12.2

12.6

Capital expenditure

17.2

19.3

Number of employees at 31 December

1,282

1,342



Notes:



QSC will publish its 2018 Annual Report on 29 March 2019. This Corporate News includes forward-looking statements. These are based on current expectations and forecasts as to future events made by the management of QSC AG. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements.

Contact for enquiries:



QSC AG



Arne Thull



Head of Investor Relations



T +49 221 669-8724



F +49 221 669-8009

invest@qsc.de

www.qsc.de