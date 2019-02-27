DGAP-Ad-hoc: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis





Katjes International steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis erneut deutlich



Emmerich, 27.2.2019 - Die Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, die internationale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Katjes Gruppe, erwartet für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2018 eine deutliche Steigerung des operativen Konzernergebnisses (EBITDA) auf über EUR 65 Mio. (Vorjahr: EUR 59,9 Mio.).





Der Nettoumsatz im Geschäftsjahr 2018 soll zweistellig auf rund EUR 308 Mio. (Vorjahr: EUR 268,7 Mio.) steigen und der Konzernjahresüberschuss ebenfalls deutlich über dem Vorjahr (EUR 43,6 Mio.) liegen.





Die erwartete Verbesserung des Ergebnisses im Vergleich zum Vorjahr ergibt sich insbesondere aus zwei Effekten:

Die Einbringung der französischen und belgischen Tochtergesellschaften in die französische Carambar & Co. ("CPK") gegen Gewährung eines 23 %-Anteils und insgesamt EUR 19,5 Mio. in bar



Eine weitere Verbesserung der Profitabilität im operativen Geschäft des Katjes International Portfolios



Der Erstellungs- und Prüfungsprozess des Konzernabschlusses 2018 läuft noch, sodass es sich um ein vorläufiges Ergebnis handelt. Die Veröffentlichung des Konzernabschlusses ist spätestens im April 2019 geplant.

ÜBER KATJES INTERNATIONAL



Die rechtlich selbständige Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG ist gemeinsam mit ihren Schwestergesellschaften Katjes Fassin GmbH + Co. KG und Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG Teil der Katjes-Gruppe. Katjes International verfolgt einen "Buy-and-Hold"-Ansatz und akquiriert Unternehmen mit etablierten Marken innerhalb des europäischen Süßwarenmarkts. Zu dem Unternehmen gehören die vier Tochtergesellschaften Sperlari in Italien, die deutschen Gesellschaften Piasten und Dallmann Pharma Candy und Harlekijntjes in den Niederlanden sowie die Beteiligung von 23 % an der französischen Carambar & Co. (CPK). Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.katjes-international.de



INFORMATIONEN UND ERLÄUTERUNGEN DES EMITTENTEN ZU DIESER MITTEILUNG:



Soweit diese Mitteilung zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen enthält, beruhen diese Aussagen auf Planungen, Schätzungen und Prognosen, die der Katjes International derzeit zur Verfügung stehen. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen beziehen sich deshalb nur auf den Tag, an dem sie gemacht werden. Die Katjes International übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, solche Aussagen angesichts neuer Informationen oder künftiger Ereignisse zu aktualisieren bzw. weiterzuentwickeln. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen beinhalten naturgemäß Risiken und Unsicherheitsfaktoren. Eine Vielzahl wichtiger Faktoren kann dazu beitragen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse erheblich von zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen abweichen.

