Mannheim, 27 February 2019 - In its meeting today, the executive board of CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, has decided to resume ethanol production in its UK plant in Wilton at the beginning of March 2019. It is planned to initially run the factory at reduced capacity to supply orders from British customers.





For a continuous operation of the plant in Wilton, the development of the local British market for alternative fuels is imperative. This includes above all the speedy introduction of Premium E10 with 10 volume percent of ethanol which has been overdue for years. Already today, climate friendly Premium E10 is the standard fuel for the certification of new petrol engines in the EU.





Currently, the British decarbonisation of transport is mainly based on biodiesel which, to a considerable degree, is produced from used cooking oils. A large part is imported from third countries, such as the People"s Republic of China where the guiding principle of waste reduction is not legally specified. Furthermore, the questions related to Brexit regarding customs for imports and exports to and from the United Kingdom need to be clarified immediately. The future customs regulations are of existential importance for the production site Wilton.





CropEnergies AG

Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies" business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.





In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.





The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.





Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.





The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





