DGAP-News: Jonathan Lurie appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN
2019. február 27., szerda, 12:14
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Jonathan Lurie appointed to the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN
Berlin, 27 February 2019 - The local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg has appointed Jonathan Lurie as a member of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) from 15 February 2019 until the end of the next general meeting on 21 May 2019. In joining the Supervisory Board, Lurie will take over from Dr Claus Nolting who stepped down on 31 December 2018.
A distinguished real estate specialist, Jonathan Lurie is Managing Partner of Realty Corporation Ltd, a pan-European real estate investment firm, and also serves as a Senior Adviser at McKinsey & Company since 2018. Previously, he spent a number of years as Managing Director, Asset Management at the investment firm Blackstone, alongside other roles, and has worked at Goldman Sachs as Executive Director and Head of Real Estate Investment Management - Europe.
> View the CV of Jonathan Lurie
ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30 September 2018, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 3.7 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 23.58. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
781689 27.02.2019
