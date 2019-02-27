DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Augsburg, February 27, 2019: Dr. Volker Zimmermann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of WashTec AG, will leave the company by mutual consent as of February 28, 2019. The Supervisory Board expresses its thanks to Dr. Zimmermann for his commitment and achievements, in particular during the successful reorientation of the company, and wishes him all the best for his private and professional future.

Effective at the latest by July 1, 2019, Dr. Ralf Koeppe (53) will be appointed as member of the Board of Management and CTO. Dr. Koeppe holds a Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering and he has acquired a doctorate at the Swiss Federal University of Technology in Zurich (ETH). He has worked as a research associate at the Institute for Robotics and Mechatronics of the German Aerospace Center, as head of research and development of KUKA Roboter GmbH and as Managing Director of KUKA Laboratories GmbH. Since 2014 he is Vice President Engineering & Manufacturing, and since 2017 he is CTO and member of the senior management of the Business Unit Automation & Electrification Solutions of Bosch Rexroth AG. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a successful cooperation and wishes Dr. Koeppe success in his new function.

Ms. Karoline Kalb, member of the Board of Management responsible for legal & compliance, investor relations, human resources, corporate development and special projects, will leave the company by mutual consent with the regular expiration of her management contract as of December 31, 2019. As of January 1, 2020, her areas of responsibility will be taken over by Mr. Axel Jaeger, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. The Supervisory Board already today expresses its thanks to Ms. Kalb for her long-term commitment and achievements, most recently during the development and successful implementation of a new corporate and leadership culture, as well as her excellent investor relations work.

For the time being, it is not intended to appoint a new CEO or spokesman of the Board of Management.

