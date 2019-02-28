DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: New Chairman of the Board appointed

Supervisory board of Leifheit AG appointed Mr. Henner Rinsche as chairman of the Board of Management (CEO)



Manager with strong track record and international experience in the consumer goods industry







Nassau/Lahn, 27 February 2019 - The supervisory board of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft, one of the leading brand suppliers of household items in Europe, has appointed Mr. Henner Rinsche (48) as chairman of the company"s Board of Management.

Henner Rinsche, currently President Europe of SodaStream, will take up his new position latest 1st of June 2019. As the Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) he will be responsible for Marketing, Sales, Human Resources/Legal and for the private label business of Herby and Birambeau. The Management Board consists furthermore of Ivo Huhmann (50) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Igor Iraeta Munduate (44) as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Since 2011 Henner Rinsche has held various senior positions at SodaStream, a leading manufacturer of sparkling water makers. Since 2015 he has been leading the European Business. Under his leadership, the company showed continuously high growth rates and achieved a leading position in the market. Prior to this he held various Marketing and General Management positions in Germany and abroad at Henkel, Danone, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.

"We are delighted that in Henner Rinsche we have found a CEO for Leifheit with an outstanding track record. He looks back on management experience of more than 20 years and has worked successfully for international renowned companies in the consumer goods industry. Mr. Rinsche has excellent professional and personal credentials to bring Leifheit back onto a path of sustainable growth." says Helmut Zahn, chairman of the supervisory board of Leifheit AG.

Photo of Mr. Hensche is available at: https://www.leifheit.de/fileadmin/bilder/company/Henner-Rinsche.jpg

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business in to the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products - two of Germany"s best-known brands - are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are also active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core areas of expertise in the product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people and operates 15 locations and branches of its own around the world. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218