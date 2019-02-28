

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





27.02.2019 / 16:45





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Street:

Theresienhöhe 28

Postal code:

80339

City:

München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900FKCD84R5KOC106



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AR Holding GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Feb 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

67.08 %

0 %

67.08 %

21075000

Previous notification

66.83 %

0 %

66.83 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007501009

0

14137595

0 %

67.08 %

Total

14137595

67.08 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Herr Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

GR Capital GmbH

%

%

%

AR Holding GmbH

64.61 %

%

64.61 %









Herr Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

Rhein-Main Finanz- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts

%

%

%

Rhein-Main Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

27 Feb 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























27.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



